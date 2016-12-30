Ward gets new sawmills

A REMOTE community in the Gazelle district of East New Britain has been given two sawmills to provide timber for schools and churches.

Gazelle MP Malakai Tabar said the Wokabaut sawmills costing K140,000 were to be used to cut timber to improve school and church buildings in Alakasam ward, Inland Baining.

He challenged the people to improve their lives by building permanent houses.

“Do not sell your timber to foreigners. Do not ask other Tolai to come with their saw and cut your timber,” Tabar said.

“Start thinking about yourselves and use the forest that God had blessed you with to cut timber and build better houses.”

He said ward leaders must lead the people in improving their schools, teachers’ quarters and churches.

“You have to work hard to improve your living standard. Nobody will come and do it for you. You have to change your mindset,” he said.

Tabar said according to medical reports, life expectancy for people in that part of the province was one of the shortest in the world – an average life span of 37 years.

“This is because we reside in houses that have no windows, light fire in our homes and damaging our lungs from an early age,” he said.

Alakasam Primary School head teacher Julius Palangat said the sawmills would help them improve classrooms and teachers’ houses.

