The ward recording system is better

THE ward recording system is a very good way of keeping a registry of all births, deaths and in and out migration from a ward.

The Local level government’s both urban and rural should improve their database by updating these every year.

This was the case during the colonial period and it was effectively managed.

All LLGs need to enter this in a database and have it updated at the District and provincial levels.

I believe by now most LLGs have access to computers and database.

This is the database of population that should be linked to the system of National Identity Card.

This NID should have been legislated for under the National Planning Act.

This will also help clan groups to obtain their incorporated land group certificates too for businesses like SMEs etc.

As some already have NID cards, the details must be linked to the registry with the Electoral Commission. By 2022, most people should have their NID cards and numbers for registration to vote.

This will be one of the ways to solving the problem with the past and current poor system of administering the common roll for national elections.

Concerned Citizen

Like this: Like Loading...