Warden absent, inmates escape

THE absence of a warden in one of the watch towers enabled five inmates to escape from the Buimo Prison in Lae last week, Correctional Services (CS) Commissioner Michael Waipo says.

Waipo told The National yesterday that it was an opportune escape, the remandees took advantage of the absence and scaled the prison fence before dashing for freedom.

“It is not seven detainees that had escaped, just five,” Waipo said.

“Two were shot dead in the process while three are still at large. They were all detainees. They escaped during lunch time.”

Waipo said he was yet to get a detailed report on the escape. He said he was “sorry” about the deaths but warders needed to do their job to prevent prisoners from escaping.

Waipo said warders at Buimo Prison worked under stressful conditions because the prison was overcrowded.

“The holding capacity of the prison is about 400 but at the moment it is holding about 900 prisoners,” he said.

“We have about 89 staff who are divided into three shifts.

“When you break this further down, you will appreciate that there are about 10 officers actually providing security for 900 prisoners. You can imagine the pressure and stress put on these officers.”

Waipo said they were planning to transfer prisoners in Buimo to Barawagi and Baisu.

Like this: Like Loading...