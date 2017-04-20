Wards get development grants

THE business arm of a local level government (LLG) in Morobe has paid out K51000 to councillors to develop their wards.

Deyamos LLG in Kabwum, Morobe, through its business arm Deyamos Civil Works Services allocated the money which was its first dividend, to the 16 ward councillors to use in small projects.

The money would supplement the district and LLG service improvement funds from the National Government for basic services like water supply systems, elementary and primary education and health clinics in villages.

Deyamos Civil Works Services manager Otu Lohing said the LLG established the business arm in August 2015, after councillors complained about not receiving their ward development grants.

He said from first dividend since the company was established in 2015 was given councillors to also help in any small things that villagers needed.

“Each councillor was given K2800, including two LLG women’s’ representative to help their communities in any small needs or a priority impact project in their wards,” said Lohing.

The company has won contracts from the provincial supply and tenders board and are constructing road from Malasanga to Dawot in Deyamos.

The company is also working on a double classroom and an 80-bed double storey dormitory for Kabwum High School.

Deyamos LLG president Patrick Basa urged the councillors to support the company so it would help them in their ward development needs.

He said it took them many years to establish the business arm to help small people but it might go down the drain if the councillors were not supportive.

