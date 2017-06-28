Wards in Nawaeb finish polling without setbacks

THREE council wards in Labuta LLG of Nawaeb District, Morobe, completed their polling peacefully yesterday.

Team 4 which conducted polling in wards 10, 11 and 12 comprising 11 communities with well over 2000 voters has reported that people voted in an orderly manner.

It is also understood that the same ballot boxes were used for the three polling stations over the three days of polling.

Ward 9 councillor Giamiti Sua said in ward 12, over 1000 eligible voters were registered to vote, however, a good number of them did not because they were out in town working or are out of the ward.

He said in ward 10 covering Buso, Wangang and Laulu Primary School, out of the 786 eligible voters, only 12 missed out during polling on Monday.

In ward 11 which include Aluki, Apo, Singawa Plantation and Singawa Primary School, most of the voters that missed out were from the Pelgens Farm at Singawa outside of Lae.

Ward 12, which includes Tale, Tikeleng, Muson Tale and Kesu Plantation has over 1020 voters but some did not vote because the updated common roll did not have their names.

