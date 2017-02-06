Wardstrip continues to enrol students

WARDSTRIP Elementary School at the Gordon Police Barracks continued to accept new students to complete its stream of 18 classes.

Head teacher Nancy Raga explained that the school did not complete its enrolment last year.

“We thought it was complete until we put them into classes that we realised one class was left out without students, so the teacher didn’t have a class to teach,” she said.

“We are now trying to make up for that by taking in the new enrolments to cater for that class.”

Raga said the ratio for the classes was one teacher per 40 students and there were a total of 18 classes.

She said there were six streams in each grade, prep, elementary one and Grade 2.

“When these children complete elementary 2 they are sent to the main primary school and put into eight streams,” Raga said.

“If we send 400-plus students to the main primary school, they would be equally distributed to each class.”

Some parents expressed concern that their children continued to sit on the floor and queried why the school wasn’t able to provide desks.

