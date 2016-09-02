Warning against cheating

By PISAI GUMAR

CHEATING during Grade 12 final examinations is a critical issue that undermines overall academic performances in Morobe and the provincial examination board will not tolerate it, an official says.

All 13 secondary schools in Morobe were warned to be wary during the upcoming Grade 12 examinations as authorities would not hesitate to penalise students found cheating.

Provincial examination supervisor Christopher Raymond sounded the warning during the third provincial secondary schools career expo held at the Okari Campus on Buimo Road yesterday. The expo was themed ‘Our children, our future.’

“Cheating has tarnished final Grade 12 examination results, hence measures were devised to restrict students from taking any electronic devices, especially mobile phones, with them into the examination rooms,” Raymond said.

Raymond said that students from some known schools were cheating and the provincial education board was closely monitoring their academic performances.

Executive manager Tertiary admission and scholarship division Thimon Bune said the expo was a significant avenue for career guidance to educate students to make radical decisions and choices in respective academic endeavours. “Out of 154 secondary schools in country, 25,950 students will sit for Grade 12 examinations and compete to secure spaces in 34 government and private tertiary institutions.

“There are limited spaces in tertiary institutions compared to student figures increasing each year as the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST) is working on to address the issue,” Bune said.

“Hence it is crucial for students to attend the career expo and acquire relevant information and guidance to help them pursue their aspirations based on grade point average (GPA) marks,” he said.

Bune said not all students that score within the qualified mark would be selected so students needed to be mindful when filling school leavers form.

