Warning against cult, fighting

STUDENTS attending schools in West New Britain have been warned that police will not tolerate fighting and cult activities among students.

Police commander Chief Supt Jim Namora while addressing staff and students of Kimbe Secondary School in Kimbe on Friday warned students not to instigate, solicit support or get involved in fights with students from other schools in Kimbe and the province.

“Kimbe town is now experiencing an unprecedented escalation of ethnic and group violence and students in any capacity must refrain from engaging in such anti social behaviour,” he said.

Namora made this call after a near confrontation between students and supporters from the Kimbe Secondary School and day students from Hoskins Secondary in front of the Andersons supermarket in Kimbe town last Thursday.

“As the PPC and in my capacity as the deputy chairman of the provincial peace and good order committee, there is nothing stopping me in issuing specific instructions for police to do everything under police powers to contain any situation created by students,” he said

Namora said cult activities and any other unlawful or illegal activity practised by students in other schools in other provinces will not be allowed to flourish in West New Britain.

“We are going into elections and such stupidity by students or any person under the pretext of being a student will not be tolerated,” he said.

“I have enough anti-social behaviour on my plate at this point in time and any stupidity from a group of people who fall under the banner of students or elites is the last thing I would expect in the province.

“We must learn to abstain from such behaviours.”

