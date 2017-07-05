Warning on illegal movement of cargo

THE PNG Customs Service is appealing to the people to be on the lookout for suspicious activities that may be related to the illegal movement of cargo into the country.

Chief Commissioner Ray Paul commended members of the public who contributed to the seizure of a substantial amount of cargo in Kiunga, Western, recently.

He said unlike before, transnational syndicates would use desperate means to smuggle cargo into the country in a bid to avoid having their cargo go through the new container examination facility at Motukea outside Port Moresby.

“Our modernisation programme which includes the use of this X-ray technology is heading in the right direction,” Paul said.

“It acts as a deterrent for underpayment of duty. That is why transnational criminals are now getting desperate.

“PNG Customs has seen a new trend by which goods are smuggled into the country and shipped into undeclared remote areas.

“The cargo is then transported again into the main towns and cities as domestic cargo to avoid detection by Customs.”

He sounded a warning to those involved in illegal movement of cargoes.

“I want to warn those people who are involved in these illegal activities. Stop what you are doing as it is only a matter of time before the law catches up with you.

“As with the recent case, PNG Customs will clamp down on many of these smuggling activities as more people become the eyes and ears of Customs.”

