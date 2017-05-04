Warning issued

VILLAGERS living along the coasts have been warned that using dynamites to kill fish is illegal.

Central fisheries officer Miriam Ovasuru said people must stop using illegal fishing methods.

Ovasuru was speaking to Boera villagers outside Port Moresby about dangers of using dynamites and other explosives for fishing.

“Dynamite fishing has been common and it is a serious offence,” she said.

She said Section 32 of the Fisheries Management Act 1998 mentioned the use of prohibited fishing methods such as dynamites, explosives and chemicals which could harm the marine environment.

“People are becoming clever and lazy and use dynamites,” Ovasuru said.

Ovasuru said fish caught using dynamites must not be sold at the markets, although some people still do that.

“If authorities find out that there are chemicals in your fish, it will be used against you as evidence that you are using dynamites to catch fish,” she said.

The fine for persons caught using dynamites or other explosives is K100,000.

She told Boera villagers that using dynamites would destroy the fishing grounds for future generations.

“By using dynamites, you destroyed the marine environment especially the coral reefs which the fish depend on for food and shelter,” she said.

“Also the corals provide oxygen to us and it’s important to all coastal villages not to use dynamites to destroy our corals.”

