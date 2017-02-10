Warning on money schemes

DESPITE continuous warnings by Bank of Papua New Guinea against doing business with money schemes, people still invest their hard earned cash with agents of these schemes.

Bank governor Loi Bakani said there was no law stopping people from investing in fast money schemes.

But, he said the people who place their money with promoters or agents of schemes risked losing their hard earned cash.

“These people don’t believe anyone, they set their mind to it and put a lot of money into it,” he said.

“It’s really up to the person who puts in the money, they can lose money and can take the person to court.

“There is no law, nothing stopping anyone from doing all these money schemes.

“That is why I take out adverts and say if you lose money you report it to authorities.”

In recent paid advertisements, the bank strongly advised the public against putting money in fast money schemes/scams, as they were illegal and fraudulent.

It said before a person makes the decision to be a member of any scheme, they must understand the products and services being promoted, who the shareholders were, the means by which registration was done and the terms and conditions for one to be a member.

“If you do not understand or the information provided is not clear to you, it is better for you to stay away from such schemes,” Bakani said.

These schemes/scams come in different forms and are promoted in Papua New Guinea and overseas include:

Circulating letters requesting you to facilitate transfers of millions of dollars from overseas into your personal bank account;

electronic mail claiming that you have won millions of dollars from lottery;

Mobile phone messages claiming that you won prizes from promotional activities;

promises for online transfers to your account conditional on you providing details of your bank account and payment of fees upfront to the promoter;

individuals/entities collecting money with promise to pay high interest rates (eg.U-Vistract);

letters using official letterheads and forged signatures of Bank of Papua New Guinea Governor and heads of government departments claiming to transfer funds to your account conditional on payment of fees upfront; and,

Use of marketing network to promote discounts for services like hotels, airfares and hire cars for members after they pay membership fees.

“If you have not received any benefits at all from these money schemers, you should report those individuals to the police to prosecute them, or demand your hard earned money back from them,” Bakani said.

