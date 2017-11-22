THIS is a friendly warning to Christians.

Beware of wolves in sheep clothing who come with letters to fund church projects.

They are using the name of God in vain to solicit funds.

It is wise to publicly present donations than having them collected in private.

Funds must then be acquitted.

There have been many negative examples of lavish misuse.

The wrath of God will be upon those who engage in such practices in no time.

This is the season for such dubious and demonic acts hiding behind the Holy One.

You only need to look at your church projects to figure it out.

Down with the wolf peers

