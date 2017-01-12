Warrant of arrest issued for refugees

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A WARRANT of arrest has been issued for two refugees charged recently with drunk, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest in Manus.

The pair, identified as Mehdi Bohlouli and Mahbomb Rabbani Mohammad, failed to appear in Lorengau District Court yesterday to defend their case.

Senior magistrate Josephine Nidue issued the warrant for their arrest.

They had been out on bail for K200 each. This had been forfeited to the state.

Acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said the two Iranians had made serious allegations against policemen for bashing them up so should appear in court to explain.

Yapu said he had directed his officers to have the two refugees arrested and locked up in the cells.

In a related case, three other refugees who were arrested and charged with drunk and disorderly behaviour and causing a nuisance in Lorengau town pleaded guilty in court.

However, they pleaded not guilty to resisting police arrest and their case was adjourned to tomorrow for trial.

They are out on extended bail of K300 each.

