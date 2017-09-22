Warren uses time on show to learn more about music

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

WINNING is the first thought that comes to almost everyone’s mind when they get selected to participate in a competition,

But 29-year-old Angoram man Sterling Warren had different motives when he auditioned for EMTV’s Vocal Fusion music contest in Wewak on July 8 and was selected.

He intended to learn as much as he could and take back valuable ideas to his own band to improve their music.

Warren is the leader of a youth band in East Sepik called the Sons Arise band that consists of 12 members from communities around Wewak town.

They compose and perform songs about different issues like health and violence affecting people, all sectors of government and the country.

“The reason I participated in the Vocal Fusion was to get exposure from the music industry in the country and also to expose myself to possible opportunities to grow this passion in music that I have,” he said.

Warren said his participation was also to learn and then later teach his band members in Wewak.

“What I have learned from Vocal Fusion is how to be creative in

terms of vocal arrangements and technically how to hit a range of notes.”

He said that was a great experience that could help boost his group’s way of making music.

“There are a number of other young people who come over to my place for music sessions,” Warren said.

“So we can change the standard of music and mainly vocally to sing more differently in the different genres of the songs we write and play.” He said new experience and lessons were good to build good singers and he would take these back home to help his fellow youths that also have a passion for making music and singing.

“I have been singing since my primary school days and music has been my passion for long time now.

“I want to do music as long as I live no matter the obstacles.

“I want to help teach my fellow youths.”

He added that he had done his best in the last five sessions of Vocal Fusion and has learnt a lot of things.

He got eliminated in round 12 of Vocal Fusion last Thursday.

“It was a great experience for me in the last sessions and I am grateful to EMTV for giving me the opportunity to participate this far,” Warren said.

