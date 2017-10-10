Warriors beat Eagles to set up East clash

AN in-form Souths Arts Warriors beat West Eagles 12-4 in the University Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League elimination final at the UPNG Oval last Saturday.

Souths Arts Warriors scored three unconverted tries in the first half to lead 12-0 at the break.

Despite not scoring in the second 40 minutes, the Warriors managed to limit the Eagles to a solitary four-pointer to come out winners.

The Warriors now take on the BBM East Nokondis in the preliminary final on Saturday with the winner advancing to play the Veari Simbu Spiders in the grand final.

