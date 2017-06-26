Wartoto jailed for 10 years

By DAPHNE WANI

Kokopo businessman Eremas Wartoto (pictured) was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Waigani National Court last Friday for misappropriating more than K6 million belonging to the State in 2009.

Wartoto was the owner of Saraklok West Transport (SWT) which was awarded a contract by the Government to rehabilitate Kerevat National High School facilities, including the water supply and sewerage systems.

On Jan 26, 2009, K6,791,408 was paid into the SWT account and by June 30, 2009 the funds had been depleted while work was still in progress. The court found that by the end of June 2009 only K346,145 was used on the project.

The court found Wartoto guilty for misappropriating K6,445,262 on March 29 this year. He spent three months in custody.

Justice George Manuhu ordered Wartoto, from Rabura village, Gazelle, in East New Britain, to serve nine years, nine months and a week in hard labour after deducting the two months and three weeks he spent in custody.

The court also ruled that if Wartoto repaid K3,915,047 within four months then four years of his sentence would be suspended and he would be placed on a good behavior bond for three years.

The court heard that Wartoto had expressed remorse and realised his mistake.

Justice Manuhu also highlighted that his downfall was a mixture of stupidity, lack of diligence and a lot of illegal help from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring which could not be undone.

The court also found that witnesses Brian Kimmins and Joseph Lelang had lied when giving evidence against Wartoto.

The court recommended that they be prosecuted for their part in facilitating the payments to SWT.

