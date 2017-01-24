Washed-away bridge affects businesses in Bulolo

By GYNNIE KERO

BUSINESSES operating in Bulolo, Morobe, are being affected by the bridge which was washed away by flood last Thursday.

Lae Chamber of Commerce Inc President Alan McLay said it was already having an effect on Zenag.

Yesterday, day-old chickens from Zenag Farm had to be carried over the river, he said. A “fee” had to be paid for every carton carried across.

Poultry Industry Association president Stanley Leahy said there was further damage last night at two points between Lae and Zenag.

“We had to hand-carry over 72,000 day-old chicken across this section of highway yesterday,” he said.

“There was an extortion fee for every carton being carried across.

“The feed supply to our farms is our greatest concern. If the road is not opened promptly, our birds are at risk of starvation.

“With the highway cut at two locations, we’re unable to transport a further 40,000 birds to SME farmers.

“We acknowledge that flooding occurs on a seasonal basis. However, allocating sufficient funds for repairs and maintenance of the Bulolo Highway would help mitigate the impact of seasonal weather events.”

McLay said Forest Products, Jabanardi stores, cocoa and coffee farmers were being affected.

“The mining activities are starting to feel the effect of a lack of fuel to run their operations at Hidden Valley, Wafi Golpu exploration and numerous local mining operations,” he said.

“The Department of Works assisted by the Morobe government are looking at a temporary fix with the construction of a bailey bridge to replace the washed-away.

