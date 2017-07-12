Washedout games deferred

THE washout games for the National Soccer League scheduled for today have been deferred and will be played after the last round, competition manager Simon Koima says.

Four teams have two games remaining while Madang and Besta United have one remaining.

The NSL board decided to postpone the two washout matches to give sufficient time for clubs and their players to prepare and resume the competition. The two washout matches are for Lae City Dwellers against PS United and Buang against Yamaros.

“The last round is crucial for all the franchises; that is why we want to give them enough time to prepare and concentrate,” Kaoima said.

“We understand that it is important for players to recover well so they will be able to give their best.

“That is why the washout games have been deferred untill after the last round.”

Meanwhile, the NSL board is yet to finalise the finals format.

However, Koima said the top-four would be used for the finals as usual. Defending champions Lae City sit comfortably on top with 22 points and will target the minor premiership in their last two matches. Premiership threats, PS United, who have two matches remaining and sit on third with 16 points, have a shot at affecting Lae City’s chances of finishing on top.

Madang, on the other hand, secured the second spot on the ladder with 16 points equal with PS United but have one match remaining and will be counting on Lae City to stop PS United’s run to the top as they target a second place finish.

The fourth spot will be contested between Besta United (who currently are on fourth place with 10 points) and newcomers Buang, who surprisingly beat heavyweights Madang last weekend to keep their finals hopes alive.

Buang have two games remaining and are on fifth spot with seven points and will have their fate decided this weekend when they face Besta United.

Like this: Like Loading...