Waste project results in more trash collected

THE first meeting of the joint-coordination committee for the J-PRISM Phase Two last Friday discussed waste management in the country.

The meeting was attended by officers from the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) waste department, the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa)) and the Japan International Corporation Agency (Jica).

NCDC waste management coordinator Janet Haua said since the launching of the J-PRISM project, waste collection for the city had increased from 50 per cent to 70 per cent through the landfill rehabilitation at Baruni.

“In Phase Two, we are also looking at doing communal waste collection for settlements. We have already started with two settlements,” she said.

“We will also be introducing the composting of market waste to improve waste management in the city and achieve our mission for a cleaner Port Moresby.”

Haua thanked Japan International Corporation Agency and Conservation and Environment Protection Authority for coming on board to ensure that the project was delivered.

Japan International Corporation Agency PNG chief representative Takashi Toyama said they were happy to work with the Government on improving waste management systems.

“In phase two we are making efforts for community resilience through waste management activities from national to community level,” Toyama said.

“And we look forward to continuing our cooperation and support to waste management.”

