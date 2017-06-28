‘Wasted’ holiday angers firms

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU and HELEN TARAWA

THE business community in Port Moresby is fuming over the estimated loss in revenue incurred because of the public holiday yesterday meant for the one-day polling in the capital city.

It expects more losses in revenue on Friday when employers are again required to release their workers to go and vote, following the polling cancellation yesterday.

Port Moresby Commerce and Industry Inc chief executive officer David Conn told The National that the business community was “extremely angry” at the late announcement of the deferral of polling .

“Most of our businesses either gave staff time off work or closed for the day,” he said.

Conn said one business he spoke to estimated it would have incurred more than K200,000 loss in sales revenue due to the closure of its two operations.

“Multiply that across the National Capital District and the hit to our over 300 businesses is in the millions,” he said.

“Now we have to go through the same process again on Friday.

“I am sure businesses will take it on the chin and allow staff their constitutional right to vote again.”

The chief executive officer said the only thing which would “partly compensate business houses” was if the Electoral Commission “spares no effort to ensure all polling booths are ready to roll at 8am on Friday, and that polling is completed in an orderly and totally organised manner”.

“We consider this the height of incompetence by the Electoral Commission who clearly were not interested in the ramifications to businesses and the community by their decision.”

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato deferred polling because election officials in Port Moresby North-West and North-East electorates had staged a protest over the non-payment of their allowance.

Like this: Like Loading...