Water cuts frustrating

CAN the contractors upgrading the Waigani-Tokarara- Hohola road give reasons why they have been damaging pipes and resulting in water not reaching residential areas. This is the second time this has happened. The last time was in December, when the water disruption lasted for a week. On Monday this week, the water stopped running due to another broken pipe. Why is this happening and causing problems for residents? Isn’t the contractor consulting and collaborating with the relevant government agencies such as Works Department and Eda Ranu to ensure minimum disruption to services for concerned residents?

Fed up

NCD

Like this: Like Loading...