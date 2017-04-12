Water needed now: Officer

POLICE and their families living at the Toguata (Baliora) Police Barracks in Kokopo, East New Britain, have been without water for more than a month because of a faulty pump, according to an officer.

Police Association representative Chief Sergeant Santu Maibogu said officers and their families struggled to find water.

Maibogu said the families fetched water from the Kokopo police station and Ralum police headquarters.

He said others fetched water from blocks in the vicinity of Baliora.

“Typhoid and other diseases are rife at the Toguta Police Barracks,’’ Maibogu said in a statement.

“Work attendance by police personnel has dropped dramatically at both Kokopo and Rabaul police stations.”

Maibogu said the water problem should have been addressed by the provincial police administration and the provincial administration when the pump broke down.

“This is a very serious welfare problem and must be addressed immediately,” he said.

