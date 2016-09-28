Water PNG cuts off supply to disabled group

By JUNIOR UKAHA

WATER PNG has cut off water to a home occupied by 38 people living with disabilities in Lae because the bill was not paid.

Water PNG acting managing director Wallis Pingin said while he sympathised with the plight of the disabled, the company had to be paid to sustain its operations.

“They owe us K6,533 from June to now (September),” he said.

“The Government does not have a policy on free water.

“We are not a charity organisation.”

Pingin said consumers in Lae owed Water PNG K16 million in rates which it was trying to recover.

“We operate on a user-pay system so we will only reconnect the water if they pay the bills,” he said.

Pingin said the Morobe government had made a commitment in June to pay the water bills for the home but had not done so.

Lae Disability Association president Nota Kurari said the residents did not know who would pay the bill.

“We are living in an unhygienic and inhumane condition,” Kurari said.

“We do not have any water to bath, cook, drink and flush the toilet.

“Some of us are using rainwater and a nearby well to drink, bath and cook.”

Resident Egio Melos said some had fallen sick after drinking untreated water.

Melos said disabled people were disadvantaged and urged service providers to give them time to find the money to pay their bills.

