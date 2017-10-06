Water PNG gets K30,000

By PETER ESILA

The European Union yesterday presented K30,000 to Water PNG Ltd to support its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The EU, in collaboration with the national authorising officer support unit (NAOSU) of the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, presented the money in Port Moresby yesterday.

Programme director of NAOSU Roger Kara congratulated Water PNG for its 30 years of service to the country.

Water PNG chief corporate officer Imbu Palya said the K30,000 would cover costs of accommodation for university students to participate in a debate.

“As part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we have asked the six universities in the country to come and debate on subjects relating to water and sanitation in PNG,” he said.

“We want to do something special, something different.”

The debate will be used as a monitoring and evaluation tool by Water PNG to identify loopholes to improve its services.

The debate will be hosted by the University of Technology in Lae from Monday to Wednesday.

