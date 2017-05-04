Water police boost for Apec security

THE Water Police officers will monitor the sea off Port Moresby and Central as part of their security preparations for Apec in 2018.

Water Police Officer Alfred Kawang said the regular presence of the water police daily in these waters was one of the revamped water police capabilities.

“It is our responsibility to police our waters,” Kawang told the people of Boera village.

“So don’t be surprised in this period leading up to the 2018 Apec if you are stopped and checked or questioned by water police officers.”

“You will also see a lot of police presence and other security patrols from the defence force and maritime elements who will be patrolling our waters.”

Since Apec is going to be hosted in Port Moresby, Kawang urged locals especially those living along the Motuan coastline to assist the law enforcement agencies in providing safety and security.

Officer in charge of the National Criminal Intelligent Unit Sergeant Morris Marafi urged the people to help police to deliver a safe Apec 2018.

Marafi told people to look out for suspicious people and foreign vessels.

“If you go out to sea and see suspicious people or (foreign) vessels, call the police as soon as possible.”

