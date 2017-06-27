Water problem halts hockey comp

the weekend’s Port Moresby Hockey matches were called off due to water rationing in the National Capital District.

The one-day water stoppage in general suburbs disrupted other sporting activities throughout the city as well.

POMHA president Peter Molean, pictured, confirmed yesterday that the hockey competition was one of the many sports affected.

He said the draws from last week would be pushed forward to weekend and clubs should be aware of them. Molean said the city competition was running smoothly with teams and spectators now turning up in numbers to watch games.

Meanwhile, preparations for the NCD hockey tournament are underway.

The proposed tournament is an invitation tournament which will see teams and players from other centres travelling to Port Moresby to participate.

For news and information on the NCD hockey tournament, players in the Port Moresby hockey competition should refer to the notice board at Sir John Guise Hockey Pavillion.

He said the names of the teams were already posted and he encouraged players to consult the notice board for updates on the tournament.

Molean said an active member of the association, Kaluwin Potuan, would update the clubs and teams.

He said such a tournament was good to help the profile of the sport in the Port Moresby and the country.

