Water system deal signed

By DAPHNE WANI

WATER PNG and Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority (YSDDA) in East Sepik, signed a memorandum of agreement to ensure the sustainability of the Yangoru package water treatment plant launched in July.

The MoA signed in Port Moresby on Tuesday will ensure that the plant’s systems are adequately sustained and are operated continually and reliably to meet customer service expectations.

This partnership will also ensure that the Yangoru package water plant complies with global industry standards and good practices and local statutory and water quality compliance.

The MoA was signed by Water PNG chief executive and managing director Raka Taviri Jr and Minister for Trade Commerce and Industry and Yangoru-Saussia MP Richard Maru.

Taviri said under the MoA, Water PNG would provide technical and management support, operate the system on behalf of the district development authority for an initial period of five years and provide all billing and collection services and deposit all proceeds in a joint bank account.

“While this commits us to work more closely towards our common goal, the sustainability of safe water and sanitation services in the Yangoru-Saussia district will enable each side to pursue many significant activities including the provision of annual budgetary support to Water PNG and the assurance of zero landowner interference,” Taviri said.

He said the sustainability of the project would rely on the district development authority leadership’s support and the co-operation of landowners.

Maru thanked water PNG for the construction and commissioning of the water system.

“I am grateful that today, we sealed our partnership with Water PNG to maintain the Water supply system,” Maru said.

“Apart from this partnership with the Water PNG, the YSDDA also signed a similar MoA with Oxfam and Water Aid to build and deliver rural water supply systems in our district.”

He said apart from the Yangoru town water supply project, the district has also completed new water supply projects in 13 villages and a further three villages will have their water systems completed by the end of the year.

“Safe water and sanitation is a key development priority of our district and we are determined to partner NGOs and government SOEs like Water PNG.

