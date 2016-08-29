Water woes hit Daru

THERE are many operational challenges due to aging assets to sustain Daru’s water supply but the major issue is a lack of sustainable funding from the national and provincial governments, Water PNG says.

Chief executive and managing director Raka Taviri Jr made these comments in response to reports on the water company’s failure to complete the water supply improvement programme since the presentation of a certificate of transfer by PNG Sustainable Development Programme (PNGSDP) to Water PNG in 2014.

“Our financial records show steep operational costs of providing clean and safe water to Daru,” Taviri said.

“The high cost involves the daily provision of safe water supply to Daru from the mainland through an underwater pipeline system which continues to age quickly due to wear and tear from the water over the last 28 years.

“Until today, the Daru water supply operations have been subsidised by other Water PNG profit-making centres.”

Taviri said in 2011, Water PNG signed a memorandum of understanding with PNGSDP.

Through this partnership, it was agreed that PNGSDP would provide funding and improve the water supply, including the construction of a new sewerage system in Daru.

“A lot of materials were purchased from overseas for major improvement works for water and sewerage assets,” Taviri said.

However, the closure of PNGSDP shut off funding, resulting in a stop to the work.

“In several meetings this year with Water PNG, the South Fly MP had undertaken that he was able to provide funding for Daru roads, water supply and sewerage,” Taviri said.

“Water PNG is still waiting for the South Fly MP to provide funding for the water supply improvement and sewerage system.” As a way forward, Water PNG welcomed the district development authority of South Fly for funding to rehabilitate the water supply and construct an appropriate wastewater system that would be sustainable.

“Daru’s new packaged water treatment plant is available in Brisbane for shipment and will be ready for installation and operation when funding becomes available,” he said.

Taviri said Water PNG recently upgraded the Daru water supply system and would continue to maintain the establishment despite the high running cost with no return to the company.

