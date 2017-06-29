Watson itching to step out of big brother’s shadow

By ISAAC LIRI

THE success of a team is based on combinations and the PNG Hunters have certain combinations that stand out as the driving force for their success.

One such combination is that off the Boas brothers Ase and Watson in the halves.

In his second season in the Q-Cup, halfback Watson Boas 22, has been combining with older brother Ase Boas 28, to great effect.

The pair are not just partners at Q-Cup level but also on the international stage for the Kumuls.

That combination won two tests for PNG, against Fiji last year, and the Cook Islands this year.

We have seen the bond between brothers prevail like the Andrew and Mathew Johns partnership that helped win the Newcastle Knights their first NRL premiership in 1997.

The Boas brothers have a similar set up steering the ship for Michael Marum’s sides and hopefully onto a Q-Cup title in the future.

Watson has been the lieutenant to Ase’s general but the younger man is set to take a more commanding presence.

Watson set up centre Israel Eliab for the match-levelling try against the Pride last Sunday and Ase slotted the conversion to give the Hunters the lead and from there the team was able to win. Watson also did the unthinkable by chasing down Pride speedster Gideon Gela Mosby.

Marum said Watson had shown qualities in his game that pointed to a player on the rise and one who has the potential to lead the side.

Watson is still a work in progress but the signs are there that he will be the Hunters main man in years to come — like all great halfbacks should.

