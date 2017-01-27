Wau-Bulolo Highway reopens

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Wau-Bulolo Highway in Morobe has been reopened to traffic after the bridge at Warabung washed away by floodwaters on Sunday was fixed by the Works Department.

Morobe Works manager Kingsford Kassen told The National the damaged section was backfilled with boulders, gravel and soil to allow light vehicles to pass through.

Traffic flow was disrupted when the bridge was damaged following heavy rains last weekend.

People and vehicles were stranded on both sides of the bridge.

“As off 1am (Wednesday), we managed to open the road for light vehicles to use,” Kassen said.

“Today (Thursday), I have received reports that heavy vehicles are now crossing over.”

