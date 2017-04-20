Wau health centre in dire straits

CAN the Morobe provincial government or the local MP do something about the Wau health centre facilities which are about to collapse?

The so-called colonial type of houses are breaking down and needs funding.

Further to this, a lot of people that could have been saved have died because of the shortage of vital drugs and medical staff’s lack of punctuality.

Do we have DA and the public servants to make sure that the work is done properly?

The people’s lives are very important and authority responsible must do something as soon as possible if not people will perish.

Concerned Morobean

Wau

