Wau students challenged to follow footsteps of elites

STUDENTS in Wau, Morobe, have been told to emulate the country’s elites who have climbed ranks in positions around the world.

Bulolo Two school inspector Mufuanuc Zurete challenged students in the area to count on themselves to be drivers in country’s development in next 42 years.

He said Papua New Guineans have proven critics wrong, with many now heading large organisations and multi-national companies overseas through education services.

“Critics thought we would not become pilots, engineers and scientists but we have proven them wrong today through our education service,” Zurete said.

He paid tribute to individuals who have contributed in delivering education services to all parts of the country in the last four decades.

