Waves, Medics end up level in Kerema basketball

IHU Waves forced Medics to a low 24-24 fulltime in the Kerema women’s basketball competition on Sunday.

It was neck-and-neck affair going down to the wire with the lead changing on several occasions.

Medics were leading 20-18 in the third quarter but were denied by Ihu Waves to register points in the crucial stages. Ihu Waves converted six points through Marry Ori, Posco Maeaoka and Maggie Kaivila while opposition’s four baskets came from Druallarh Solomn and Barbara Kevea.

Top scorers for Medics Donna Aisi 10, Rachael Robert, Kevea and Lucy Solomon 4 apiece.

And for Ihu Waves with Ori 8, Kavila, Natalie Aisi and Maeaoka 4 each.

In the men’s KCSS Itou’s young Issachar Omae starred to net 13 and David Mailau six to push under Drifters 23- 16.

Drifters were served by Sam Kauoi with seven points.

In the other men’s results Bara West 22 Urban Fox 12, OBM 19 Ilakaraeta Primary School 14, United 29 Sparkies 21.

The women’s OBM 22 Ilakaraeta 9, Sparkies 19 United 7, KCSS Itou 25, Drifters 9, Bara West 18, and Urban 10.

Meanwhile, president Aisi Aua said they have the potential talents there but players need to train harder to be competitive in the competition. Aua is calling on Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea to support with conducting coaches and referees courses in the province.

“We really need these courses to be conducted to upskill and update out coaches and referees in the competition to improve the code in the province,” he said.

