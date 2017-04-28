Waves out to wash away Fox in Kerema basketball

By JACK AMI

KEREMA basketball champions Urban Fox will battle Ihu Waves in the men’s and women’s divisions at the Kerema town courts on Sunday.

This will be a tough task for Urban Fox against Ihu Waves, who are out to make amends for last season’s loss.

It is anticipated as the match-of-the-round and should go down to the wire as both teams boast several of the competition’s senior players.

In the other fixtures, the young scholars of Kerema Coronation Secondary School will face a fired-up OBM, Ilakaraeta Primary School meets Medics, United are up against Bara West while Elcom Sparkies play Drifters.

The competition is picking up momentum and looks promising, with the number of potential talents identified.

Kerema Amateur Basketball Association president Aisi Aua appealed to all teams to be at least half-an-hour early before their respective games. He said the late turn-up of teams last week led to the men’s match been deferred.

“This is not good, we have to get the small things right so we can develop basketball in Kerema.”

Like this: Like Loading...