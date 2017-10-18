Wawin agriculture station set for upgrade

THE Wawin agriculture and livestock station will be developed into a provincial agricultural institution that will integrate all farming activities.

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu said that despite having various national agricultural institutions in the country, much of the knowledge and skills did not to penetrate into rural villages to empower people.

Instead much of the innovative agricultural information was merely circulating with the wind of change in open space, or collected dust in air condition offices without reaching the rural majority to improve farmers’ capacities, he said.

Saonu said that the Wawin Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) land, where Wawin National High School was built, has the potential to become an integrated agricultural institution.

“The agricultural institution will focused mainly on enriching rural farmers with technical and practical training in simple self-reliant farming and food production activities in utilising varieties of foods and cash crops we have and encourage food security within the 33 LLGs of Morobe,” Saonu said.

He said that Morobe government would give a new lease of life to the existing DAL facilities at Wawin.

“If we are serious about agriculture as the back bone of our country, then access to agricultural information and training should be made easier and accessible to farmers.”

