Way of Cross begins

By NAOMI WASE

THE Way of the Cross is a significant programme to strengthen the faith of Christians, says a Catholic youth coordinator.

Port Moresby Archdiocese youth coordinator Sr Rebecca Fernandez said yesterday that the Way of the Cross was an annual event to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

“We believe that Jesus died for us because of his great love,” Fernandez said.

She said the Port Moresby community would carry the cross tomorrow morning starting from Don Bosco Technical Institute at Taurama to various stations and finishing at the Mary Queen of the Pacific Parish at Waigani.

Fernandez said there were 14 stations during the walk in which youths from different parishes would lead prayer sessions in each station.

Fernandez invites everyone in Port Moresby to join the Way of the Cross procession.

Like this: Like Loading...