We have resources but we are poor

Why is the discovery of natural resources not helping us in terms of development and wealth?

Some countries with not as much natural resources do much better than us in the areas of education, healthcare, development, etc.

But what about Papua New Guinea? We have mining, LNG and oil, and yet we are poor.

Where is the money we make from these natural resources?

Are we poor because Papua New Guinea does not have sustainable growth strategies in place?

Nick Ekari

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...