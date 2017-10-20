We must be fair

WITH reference to Kamkindenem of Motukea Island mentioning the shortlisted candidate for Chimbu provincial administrator, I want to drop a hint here.

Chimbu is made up of four corners: Gerel (northern); Kuman (western); Bomai (southern); and Kobil (eastern).

Out of the shortlisted candidates, we have two Kuman and one Kobil.

Since the current governor is from the Kuman end, can we give the provincial administrator’s position to a Kobil candidate?

Fairness must speak.

Minas Nest

Sinasina

