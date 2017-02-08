We must speak out

IT is part of human nature that people will often be secretive and tight-lipped about sexual offences involving their immediate and extended family members.

Crimes such as rape, incest and child abuse will often remain a family secret, tucked away in the dark corners of people’s minds, because of the fear of breaking up the family unit or losing the breadwinners.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that police are blaming families for their reluctance in reporting such cases.

Police in the National Capital District, Lae, Mt Hagen and Kokopo have voiced concern that every week there is at least one case of rape reported to them while other crimes such as child abuse and incest are being suppressed.

Police say cases of child abuse, sexual abuse and domestic violence, mainly against women and young children, have gone unreported for years.

NCD and Lae police have also reported that sex crimes against minors have increased in recent years while Kokopo police continue to deal with many incest cases that have become quite common in East New Britain Province.

Police have been trying to find out the causes of the increase in sex crimes in these cities but in the absence of proper research, they generally attribute it to the city environment and social problems encountered by families.

Police also say that children aged 15 and below are being sexually abused by adults and in most cases the suspects are known to the victims, their immediate family members and other relatives.

This is indeed a worrying trend that should ring alarm bells among families in these cities who have been warned to be vigilant and not trust people who live with them or whom they live with.

While our four cities have had more than their fair share of crime, lawlessness and ethnic violence, provinces like Milne Bay remain relatively untouched or so it seems.

In fact, sex related crimes are being committed almost every day in this idyllic province but are hardly reported to police.

Famous for its natural beauty and tranquillity, coupled with a peaceful and law-abiding population, the Milne Bay is the envy of other provinces.

However, Milne Bay burst its bubble several years ago when a student was allegedly gunned down by police outside the provincial capital of Alotau.

The incident raised fears among the province’s leaders and the people that Milne Bay was no longer immune to serious crime that had infested other parts of the country.

The province has been relatively quiet since with no reports of major crime cases, which is a credit to the police, provincial authorities and the people.

However, the revelation by police that sexual offences against children may be rife and are increasing in the province has tainted that picture somewhat.

It would appear that there are many people in Milne Bay who are keeping a golden silence about sexual offences committed by their family members.

They are even reluctant to divulge information to police about their sick-minded relatives, which is as bad as the actual offence.

By protecting their family’s honour and survival, they have sacrificed their children and female members to the forces of evil.

Both the wrong-doers and their accomplices should be apprehended and brought before the courts to answer for these crimes.

Unfortunately, Milne Bay’s good name has been dragged into the sewer drain because certain families choose to remain secretive about sexual offences committed by their family members and relatives.

By the same token, there are people in Lae city who also continue to protect their evil-minded relatives by not divulging information to police about their wrong-doings.

Sex crimes like rape, incest and child abuse will continue to go unattended by police if family members do not stand up and speak out against their so-called loved ones.

Family members who commit such crimes are just like monsters and must not be allowed to dwell in the shadows of homes.

The cooperation of families with the police and local authorities is vital in preventing sexual crimes from strangling them and affecting the communities they live in.

Indeed, it takes a brave family to reveal this social evil that is eating away at the very fabric of our society.

