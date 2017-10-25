We should respect PMGH

WE should respect Port Moresby General Hospital by picking up any rubbish that is dropped by others.

It is our life-servicing centre where we should not allow anyone to do what is not right.

Can National Capital District Commission remove those selling betel nut at the main gate?

This is the pride of the nation’s capital and we should appreciate the marvelous facelift it has undergone.

This is where we get medical treatment.

It’s a place where public servants and professionals work.

Peter Kenneth Sakale

Yuu Yukanda Tange

