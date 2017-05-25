‘Weapons belonged to police’

By JUNIOR UKAHA

ONE of the pistols and ammunition seized at a police roadblock in Eastern Highlands belonged to police, a senior officer has revealed.

The gun, bullets and military uniform were taken off a policeman in Goroka last Thursday. The policeman was arrested.

Lae Met Sup Anthony Wagambie Jr said the policeman was a detective who was based in Lae.

The policeman, from Southern Highlands, was alleged to have been “escorting” five civilians trying to smuggle two firearms, ammunition and 15 military uniforms into Southern Highlands.

“I do confirm that the serving policeman held in Goroka along with some other individuals is based in Lae,” Wagambie said.

“He had sought permission through the normal process to travel to his village in Southern Highlands to pick up his father’s private vehicle and take it back to Lae.

“I confirm that one of the pistols is allocated to Lae police and has been in his possession following threats made against him by criminal elements.

“He was at the forefront of investigations and apprehending suspects of major crimes in the city.

“The policeman is accountable for his own actions and the onus is on him to prove himself. Who he travelled with and for what reason is beyond our knowledge.”

Wagambie said officers at the Goroka Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.

“Members in this command have always been warned not to associate with the wrong crowd and not to get involved in politics,” Wagambie said.

“I commend the Eastern Highlands provincial police commander and his highway patrol unit for a job well done.”

