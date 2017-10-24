Wear your socks up to the knee

I AM a soccer lover but definitely will watch and support our national rugby league team, the Kumuls, when the World Cup kicks off.

One thing that has become a character of many rugby league players is that they tend to lower their socks to ankle-height when playing.

I for one would very much love to watch our Kumuls playing in the World Cup with their socks well up to normal knee-height.

Our players should be proud of representing our country.

As such, fully displaying our national colours from their legs up to the top, keeps our morale high and make us all proud.

It may be just a little thing, but who knows, it could be the winning formula.



R Romo

Madang

