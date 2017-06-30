Weather bureau forecasts rain for duration of elections

By PERO SIMINJI

THE National Weather Office predicts more rain and cool weather in most parts of the country in the next few weeks.

National Weather Service director Sam Maiha warned people involved in the general election to take precautions.

“It is better that they have rain protection to avoid wetting polling materials,” Maiha said.

He advised officials and voters in Mamose that rain will continue for some time.

“Early hours of the day is suitable to transport officials and polling materials so as to avoid the rainfall during the day,” Maiha said.

Like this: Like Loading...