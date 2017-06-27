Weather delays start to polling in Northern

By HELEN TARAWA

POLLING in Northern will start today following a day’s delay due to heavy rain and rough seas, provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari says.

Gerari told The National that polling for the Popondetta urban local level government (LLG) will get underway as polling officials from the outer stations depart for their respective locations.

The provincial steering committee met yesterday to update the heads of agencies and polling teams.

Election manager Peter Mailaifeope last week said that polling for Tufi, Kokoda and Afore LLGs was expected to have started on Saturday.

He said that the provincial treasury office had yet to clear payments for logistics.

He said their claims to the provincial treasury office were still awaiting clearance. Malaifeope said a signatory to their cheques, an accountant in the provincial treasury, was not available.

He said polling for the three LLGs in the Ijivitiari district were expected to start on Saturday but was delayed.

Meanwhile, Northern polling officials have been cautioned to be aware of the problems with common rolls.

A lot of people do not have their names in the rolls.

Like this: Like Loading...