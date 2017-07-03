Weather disrupts polls in Samarai-Murua

By HELEN TARAWA

BAD weather has delayed polling in two local level governments (LLGs) of Samarai-Murua district in Milne Bay and provincial election manager Dadu Daga says they may call for an extension.

Daga told The National that polling in Murua and Yelemba LLGs started last Wednesday but was disrupted by bad weather conditions.

He said according to reports from officials on the ground, teams were unable to continue polling.

“The sea is quite rough, with strong winds and the dinghies were unable to transport polling teams so we have called in the naval vessel to assist,” Daga said.

“Given the delay we are experiencing, if this continues, we may have to call for the electoral commission to extend polling in those areas by a day or two.

“Our aim is to complete polling by the end of this week but if the bad weather continues, then we have to take those measures,” Daga said.

He said in the other LLGs of Bwanabwana and Louisiade, polling was progressing well.

Polling in Alotau district is well underway despite hiccups due to bad weather, he said.

Daga said reports from the other two districts of Esa’ala and Kiwiwina-Goodenough showed that all was well and polling was expected to be completed this week.

“Generally polling in Milne Bay is progressing well except for a few delays caused by weather which is beyond our control,” he said.

“We are confident of completing polling within the given 14 days but if we continue to experience bad weather, we will have to call for an extension.”

