Weather office forecasts more rain nationwide

THE National Weather Office predicts more rain fall and a drop in temperatures in most parts of the country and advises election officials to take measures to avoid hiccups.

Chairman of the National Disaster and Preparedness Committee and director of National Weather Service Sam Maiha told The National yesterday that rainfall was likely to occur in the next few weeks.

“When the country is going into its very important moment in polling, it is better that they (election officials) must have rain protection to avoid wetting polling materials and continue within the required timeline,” Maiha said.

“My advice to polling officials as well as people of Mamose after getting reports of rain that caused polling delays yesterday, is that rainfall would continue for some time and that they must take preventive actions beforehand to safeguard the election materials for a smooth polling.”

Maiha said the weather office only provided information for those on the ground to take preventive actions to see off the ending of polling next month.

“Early hour of the day is suitable to transport officials and polling materials so as to avoid rainfall during the day or in the afternoon,” Maiha said.

He also advised people to keep calm if there were delays because the weather was something natural that could not be controlled.

“If there is any delay caused by heavy rainfall, I urge all the stakeholders of the elections, both the polling officials as well as the voters, to help each other out and make their polling a success,” he added.

