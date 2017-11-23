Weather office sees more rain on mainland

Several areas including East Sepik, Western, Huon Gulf, Wanigela Tufi and Gulf are having a lot of rain, National Weather Office director Sam Maiha says.

“The La Nina pattern of rainfall over Papua New Guinea will bring more-than-expected rain over mainland, with mild-to-dry conditions over New Ireland, East New Britain, Manus and the northern parts of Bougainville,” he said.

La Nina in PNG is related to increased probability of wetter conditions and an increase of trade winds across the Pacific Ocean creating changes.

“There is a high risk of landslide, especially over Morobe and Chimbu, and people must be cautious during this wet season as it is expected to continue into February,” Maiha said.

Centres experiencing much less rainfall than expected are West New Britain, East New Britain, New Ireland, Manus and Milne Bay.

People can expect relatively dry conditions over the New Guinea Islands and wetter than usual over PNG mainland in the next three months.

Maiha said people along the coast should take extra care because strong winds and rough seas could result quickly from the changes in the weather pattern.

On the positive side, Port Moresby residents can expect the water level of the Sirinumu Dam to increase.

