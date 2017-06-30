Weather patterns changing

By PERO SIMINJI

THE National Weather Service says global warming is causing changes to weather patterns that will introduce new hazards that Papua New Guinea has never faced before.

Director Sam Maiha said this after he received reports of a tornado in Bougainville early last week which destroyed a classroom and damaged to the surrounding environment.

He told The National earlier this week that there was a tornado in Bougainville, something which had never been experienced before.

“The Bougainville weather office reported that a tornado had struck a classroom after students left for holidays.

“Luckily, there were no human casualties.”

Maiha said tornadoes were only faced by other Pacific islands and countries in the Asia region.

“This is a new front for the country.

“What we actually believe is that an increase in exhaust fumes and burn-offs from LNG production rising into the atmosphere is creating a heated vacuum over the country which is giving rise to a new and varied cycle of air circulation in the upper atmosphere — thus the new hazards.

“The weather office sees this as an emerging threat and we will be on our guard for any changes that are not consistent with our normal weather patterns.”

He said with global warming rising at a rapid rate, the factors causing different hazards would also change.

“There is more heat in the atmosphere now and the potential for unconventional weather is high.”

