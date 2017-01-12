More weather stations needed

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE National Weather Service Forecasting and Warning Centre has called for more weather stationsto ensure accurate weather forecasting.

National Weather Service assistant director Jimmy Gomoga said Papua New Guinea had 14 weather stations located at the airports.

He said this was not enough to cover the whole country and therefore it was difficult to issue warnings to specific areas.

“People are often unprepared for extreme weather conditions,” Gomoga said.

“This is because the national weather service centre cannot collect accurate weather readings in the country. Lack of weather stations has been the main cause of poor weather forecasting.”

On the recent flood at Brown River in Central that washed away gardens, Gomoga said there were no warnings issued to the area because there was no data to verify the forecast in the area.

“Currently there are no warnings because we do not have stations in those areas,” Gomoga told The National.

“We give general weather forecast of the regions that there will be rain or heavier showers so the people are aware of it. They should be looking out for the weather forecast that we issue.”

He said the weather forecast was recorded from the available weather stations and the satellite including the weather models.

“Weather forecast is predicted but it needs confirmation from the actual data,” he said.

“At the moment we cannot give accurate readings for all the areas in the country because of the lack of weather stations.

Like this: Like Loading...