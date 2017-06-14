Weather stops attempts to destroy illegal fishing boats

By GYNNIE KERO

AN attempt by the National Fisheries Authority and the PNG Defence Force navy on Monday to destroy two blue boats caught illegally fishing in the country’s waters was not possible because of the poor weather conditions.

In March, operators of the two Vietnamese boats were fined K150,000 each for illegal fishing in Papua New Guinea waters in Dec last year.

Their 48 crew members were also fined K20,000 each for the same offence.

They will serve a default penalty of four years imprisonment with hard labour at Bomana prison if they fail to pay the fines.

The decision on the penalties was handed down in March by Waigani District Court magistrate John Kaumi.

The two boat operators, Nguyen Van Phuc, 34, and Nguyen Van Cu, 40, pleaded guilty to three charges relating to illegal fishing and were convicted on Jan 27.

Their crew members were also convicted for the same offence.

The court found that the two operators, without a valid and applicable license, have caused their crew members to harvest see cucumbers at Laughan Island in Milne Bay without a valid licence on Dec 22 last year.

